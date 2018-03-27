‘EU sends clear message to Ankara’

Political party reaction to the Varna summit was mixed on Tuesday with the two main parties, ruling Disy and opposition Akel, welcoming the statements on Cyprus by EU leaders.

Disy said the EU had shown solidarity with Cyprus over Turkey’s violation of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“The European Union has sent a clear message to Ankara that there can be no progress in EU-Turkish relations without respect for the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus,” the party said.

It added that only while the EU-Turkish relations are active could Turkey be convinced to compromise on the Cyprus issue, “and this is the only way to control Turkey’s attitude towards Cyprus in general”.

Akel said it was clear from the statements made by the EU leaders that the Varna meeting had not made substantial progress.

“This, of course, was not surprising given the negative circumstances and the problems caused by Turkey’s provocative behaviour on various issues and towards EU member states such as Cyprus and Greece,” party spokesman Stefanos Stefanou said.

The EU, he added, would however have to be consistent in its pressure on Ankara.

“We welcome the resumption of the EU’s support to the Republic of Cyprus for the right to explore and exploit its natural resources at the same time as it expresses concerns about the Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he added.

“If the Turkish side positively responds, we will have developments, if not, it will at least be exposed.”

Leader of the Citizens’ Alliance, Giorgos Lillikas said Varna had not delivered any positive result because of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan’s inflammatory statements before the conference.

“It was clear there was no political will on the part of Turkey to abandon its aggression towards Cyprus,” he said.

“I consider it very important that after the Varna summit, the Cypriot government, in cooperation with other European countries, will insist and succeed as a mechanism for monitoring Turkish policy is developed,” he added. Lillikas said the statement made by the EU leaders were in the right direction.

Greens leader Giorgos Perdikis however said EU leaders had yet again demonstrated their hypocrisy.

Turkey massacred the Kurds and threatened Cyprus and Greece, and still the EU had opened the path to restart Ankara’s accession course “and the provision of billions of euros of assistance to a dictatorial regime”.

Socialist Edek said the EU, beyond verbal statements and conclusions, was unable to engage in any effective intervention to end Turkish provocations, while the Solidarity Movement said it was obvious that Turkey was raising the stakes and the ultimate goal was to stop Cyprus from pursuing its energy plans.