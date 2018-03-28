F1 in Schools Cyprus National Finals 2018.

The F1 in Schools National Finals 2018 were held in the Science Building of The English School, Nicosia, during the weekend of 24th and 25th March. The Finalists involved members from four schools, The English School, Nicosia, The Heritage School, Limassol, The Falcon School, Nicosia and The Grammar School, Nicosia.

Slipstream, from The English School, Nicosia, which was made up mostly of two previous world finalist teams, were overall winners taking 5 of the 12 awards on offer, winning Best Engineered car, Best Team identity, Best Team Sponsorship and Marketing Award, Best Verbal Presentation, Best Enterprise Portfolio as well as becoming the overall National Cyprus Champions 2018.

Vortex, from the Heritage School in Limassol, who were the surprise package, competing for the first time, designed an extremely fast car, not only took second place, but also won awards for the Fastest Car with a time of 1.009 seconds and were Knockout Race winners. The time recorded for the car in the Knockout final race was 1.001 seconds, almost breaking the 1 second barrier.

Ardor came third but also shared the award for the Best Pit Display with Alium.

There was also a special award presented to Team Flamo Racing for perseverance and a positive attitude in light of the difficulties they faced.

The other teams also need to be congratulated as they all performed admirably.

The complete list of competing teams were:

F1 in Schools is the only global multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged 9 to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyse, manufacture, test, and then race miniature compressed air powered balsa wood F1 cars. Teams must raise sponsorship and manage budgets to fund research, travel and accommodation. The challenge inspires students to use IT to learn about physics, aerodynamics, design, manufacture, branding, graphics, sponsorship, marketing, leadership/teamwork, media skills and financial strategy, and apply them in a practical, imaginative, competitive and exciting way. The founding constitution of F1 in Schools stipulates that it is, and shall remain, a not-for-profit organisation. Funds raised through sponsorship are invested in administering, developing and expanding the challenge. All income is deployed in accordance with guidelines laid down by Formula One Management. The challenge is a unique global platform for the promotion of Formula One and partners to a youth market.

