April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former Paphos mayor reports death threat

By Andria Kades011
vergas
Savvas Vergas

Former Paphos mayor Savvas Vergas reported to police he received a death threat on social media, it was reported on Monday.

He said he expects the activation of “all provisions of the law to ensure my own and my family’s protection”.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou confirmed to AlphaNews that Vergas had gone to Paphos CID on Saturday with his lawyer to file the report.

The investigations are centred on a specific social media profile and “a video we are looking at”, Andreou said.

All data has been sent to the cybercrime department which is working with Paphos CID, the spokesman said.

Vergas appeared to have posted the allegation on a Facebook post, which was not however publicly visible.

A screenshot available online showed Vergas sharing that he had already met with Paphos police chief.

He called for protection for himself and his family while stressing he suspected who was behind this.

Vergas was convicted to six years in jail in February 2015. He was found guilty on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, corruption and bribery, in connection to the Paphos Sewerage Board (SAPA) scandal.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Optimism for new tourist season

Souzana Psara

Disciplinary offences over prison escape

Andria Kades

CABS urges tough year-round fines for bird trapping

Andria Kades

Cyprus untold: a home in the buffer zone 

Alix Norman

Archbishop: I have spoken to police about monastery scandal

Andria Kades

President to attend employers AGM — key labour issues in the spotlight

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign