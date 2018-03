A Russian national is wanted by police in connection with cases of arson, burglaries and robberies that took place in February and March 2018 in the Paphos district.

Emalis Kozmiov, 30, is also wanted on suspicion of conspiring to commit a felony and unlawful possession of explosives.

Authorities urge anyone with information as to Kozmiov’s whereabouts to contact Paphos CID at 26-806173 and 26-806049, their nearest police station or the citizens’ hotline at 1460.