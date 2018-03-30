Dodgy fundraising warning ahead of Easter holidays

The office of the Volunteerism Commissioner on Friday urged the public to stay alert after a spike in illegal fundraisers ahead of the Easter holidays.

The commissioner’s office said that the public must ensure fundraisers have all the necessary permits from district administrations or the interior ministry before donating any money.

“It is important for any aid offered to be utilised for the purpose the fundraisers are being organised,” the office of the commissioner said in a statement.

The aim, it said, is to support those truly in need and prevent those seeking to profiteer.

According to the law, door-to-door fundraising is illegal. Exceptions can be made in the case of organisations but only after receiving the approval of the cabinet.

No person can collect money for charity unless they have on them a permit issued by the interior ministry.

A list of licenced fundraisers (Greek only) can be found on the website of the interior ministry at:

http://www.moi.gov.cy/moi/moi.nsf/all/39A3975C6AEB0333C2257CEB00389EEA?OpenDocument