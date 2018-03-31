Man United defeat Swansea City 2-0

March 31st, 2018 Football, Premier League, Sport 0 comments

Man United defeat Swansea City 2-0

Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof applaud fans after the match

Romelu Lukaku became the first Belgian to reach 100 Premier League goals as Manchester United quickly regained second place in the table from Liverpool with a comfortable 2-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday.

The powerful striker put his team in front within five minutes from a pass by Alexis Sanchez, who added the second quarter of an hour later.

United, with record signing Paul Pogba back in the side, were dominant, although David de Gea did have to make two saves from Tammy Abraham.

Swansea, revitalised under Jose Mourinho’s friend and compatriot Carlos Carvalhal, remained three points above the relegation zone.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close