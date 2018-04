Thieves broke into a Paphos residence on Wednesday evening and stole €1,200 in cash as well as jewellery of as yet unknown value.

The alarm system of the house in Ha Potami sounded at 9.37am but the owner, who was not home at the time, said she thought it was a mistake.

It appears the unknown perpetrators entered the building from a balcony door which was not locked.

Police collected various items from the scene to facilitate investigations which are expected to continue on Thursday.