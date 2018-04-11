Stand-up comedy proving popular

Stand-up comedy nights that started in Paphos last year are proving popular with sell out audiences and are now taking place in Limassol too with plans to expand even further.

Organised by performer and Paphos resident Andi Hobbs, LOL Comedy Paphos will get underway with another event on board The Wave Dancer on April 17.

Featuring local talent and well-known international comedy acts, Hobbs said that the Cyprus audiences are hungry for talent and an opportunity to ‘let their hair down’ and enjoy a laugh.

“This will be my fifth event and we have been going so well that I have teamed up with a partner in Limassol and we are branching out and putting on events there,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

Hobbs has purposefully tested the water in a number of venues and plans to expand the venture slowly to ensure there is a big enough audience for stand-up. He says he has found his niche and audiences of around 120 are selling out at all venues so far.

“We are aiming mostly at British expats and English Cypriots and operating as we are enables us to have more scope and bring professional comics over.”

Hobbs is well-known in Cyprus as half of the tribute act the Blues Brothers, along with AJ Vickers. He was also a member of boy band Right Now alongside actor Will Mellor.

The singer decided to set up a stand-up circuit after audience members approached him after his Blues Brothers performances complementing his act and wishing there was more stand-up and comedy available on the island.

Hobbs said that there is a lack of local talent, with the exception of Kev Mc, who won an open mic competition held by LOL Comedy Paphos that was aimed at discovering new local talent.

Hobbs said that the Paphos comedian is already producing 25-minute segments, delivering his own material with wit and great timing after only four or so gigs.

“The professionals can’t believe how fantastic he is and he has already got his own fan club,” he said.

Hobbs explained that if the comedian was part of the comedy circuit in the UK, he would only be expected to deliver five-minute spots with his limited experience.

“Kev is really excellent and shows that talent just needs an audience,” he said.

At the upcoming gig Kev Mc will be joined by UK comics Garret Millerick, Rich Wilson, and for the first time in the Paphos comedy line up, a female comic, Jayde Adams.

Adams is a British comedian, actress, writer and singer from Bristol and won the 2014 Funny Woman award and in 2016 was a nominee for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Comedian, writer and director Garret Millerick regularly opens the UK’s biggest comedy clubs, and often entertains the British and American Military abroad.

International comedian Rich Wilson is described as ‘highly entertaining’ by Time Out and is regarded as the UK’s best MC by many top comedians. He has also performed sell out shows at numerous major comedy festivals including Perth Fringe, Melbourne International, Edinburgh Fringe and the New Zealand Comedy Festival.

“This is a great line up, probably our best so far and we really hope to keep this momentum going,” Hobbs said, adding that he also plans to test the audience in Polis in the near future, as a ‘second night’ performance venue.

Comedy Night

Stand-up comedy performance. April 17. On board the Wave dancer, Paphos harbour. 8.30pm. €10. 96-776068 / 99-894143