Apoel keep up pressure as leading duo continue winning ways

The two teams at the top of the Cyprus football championship, Apollon and Apoel, continued their winning ways over the weekend and with just four games to go until the end of the season, two points separate the two sides.

In the relegation group, Olympiakos have all but conceded that they will be in the second division next season following their 5-0 mauling by group leaders Doxa Katokopias.

Apoel kept up the pressure on Apollon and moved back to within two points of the leaders following a convincing 4-1 defeat of Omonia.

Apollon had moved five points clear 24 hours earlier after beating AEL 2-0 while the two teams vying for third place, Anorthosis and AEK, had to settle for a point each.

Apoel extended their impressive run against Omonia and recorded their 11th straight win, leaving their local rivals without a point in the playoff stage.

Apart from a nervy start to the game, Apoel were by far the better side and raced into a two-goal lead inside the first 25 minutes through Lucas Souza and Rolland Sallay.

The champions could have increased their lead but were wasteful in the final third of the field.

Jailson pulled a goal back for Omonia five minutes before the interval giving them a glimmer of hope.

Omonia started the second half on the front foot and could have equalised when Christofi raced clear only to see his shot go wide.

That was just about all Omonia could muster as Apoel regained control and missed a couple of chances before Lorenzo Embezilio made sure of the points eight minutes from the end with Nsoue adding a fourth deep in added time.

Apollon found it tough against AEL, especially in the opening 45 minutes, where either team could have taken the lead.

However after the interval Apollon’s quality play began to show and just before the hour mark their captain Fotis Papoulis opened the scoring. Defender Hector Yuste scored a second 15 minutes later with an impressive header from the edge of the box.

it was all square at the Antonis Papadopoulos between Anorthosis and AEK with the Famagusta team the happier of the two as they have maintained their three-point cushion over their rivals.

The goals came either side of half-time with AEK taking the lead in added time of the first half through Moisof only for Duris to equalise just after the break with a spectacular strike from outside the penalty box.

Doxa were in rampant form against Olympiakos with Carlos hitting a hat-trick in their 5-0 win while Nea Salamina came back from a goal down to defeat Cup semi-finalists Pafos FC 2-1 with Carlao getting the winner two minutes from the end.

