Snow White as you’ve never seen her before

Watch the children’s fairy tale Snow White and support children with special needs as successful theatrical group from Greece, Patari Project stage Hionanoi (Snow dwarves) not only for children but also for adults. The Cypriot co-op band and the University of Cyprus present the theatrical performance on April 21 and 22 at the Pallas Theatre in Nicosia. All proceeds will go to the Radiomarathon Foundation for children with special needs.

The Patari project’s technique is called platform, and the platform is a limited space, usually 1 x 1,60 metres, 75cm above the ground. Usually five to eight actors narrate stories on this small space. There are no objects and scenery on the platform, so the only thing that exists is the human and the human potential.

“The idea was born in 2012 when the Patari Project team was built. We started by challenging lack. Lack of space, stage objects and elaborate costumes, a group of ‘naked’ actors on stage, what can they do? The technique of the platform fit it completely. We tell stories on a platform with limited space on which the actors fit. Our unique tools are our bodies, our voice and our imagination. The way the team works is collective, the texts are written by us and the material is collected through the improvisations of the actors,” director Sofia Paschou said.

“Through a new, enthusiastic reading, the familiar dark tale unfolds unexpectedly with the heroes of the favorite story climbing on the two platforms of Patari. If we dare to look inside the magic mirror, what will we see? Good or bad? Society or loneliness? Admiration or jealousy?”

Xionanoi

Snow White by the Patari project directed by Sofia Paschou. Music by Cornelius Selamsis. April 21 at 4.30pm and April 22 at 11am and 4.30pm. The Palace Theatre, Nicosia. €10. Tel: 22-894356