Despite Syria strikes, ‘Assad can still wage chemical attacks’

April 19th, 2018 Americas, Middle East 5 comments

Despite Syria strikes, ‘Assad can still wage chemical attacks’

Boys stand on the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria

US assessments following the US, British and French missile strikes on Syria show they had only a limited impact on President Bashar al-Assad’s ability to carry out chemical weapons attacks, four US officials told Reuters.

The conclusion contrasts with the Trump administration’s assertion that the strikes on Saturday hit at the heart of Assad’s chemical weapons programme, language suggesting that Assad’s ability to stage more attacks had been dealt a devastating blow.

The United States, France and Britain destroyed three targets tied to Syria‘s weapons programme. The most important of them was the Barzah Research and Development Centre, which US intelligence concluded was involved in the production and testing of chemical and biological warfare technology.

But the US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the available intelligence indicated that Assad’s stock of chemicals and precursors was believed to be scattered far beyond the three targets.

Some of it, US and allied intelligence suggests, is stored in schools and civilian apartment buildings, which one of the officials referred to as “human shields.”

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, in remarks to Congress a day before the strikes, acknowledged that one of his top priorities in crafting the operation would be to minimise the loss of life to civilians.

Asked about the assertion that the strikes had only a limited impact, a White House National Security Council spokesman said the purpose of the military operation was to hold Syria‘s government accountable, degrade its capability and deter it from chemical attacks in the future – “all while minimising civilian casualties.”

A Pentagon spokesman referred Reuters to Mattis’ warning to Assad and his forces to “not perpetrate another chemical weapons attack for which they will be held accountable.”

Syria and Russia deny unleashing poison gas on April 7 during their offensive on Douma, which ended with the recapture of the town that had been the last rebel stronghold near the capital, Damascus. The suspected chemical attack triggered the US response.

‘AS GOOD AS IT NEEDS TO BE’

US officials said the assessment was that the strikes, particularly on Barzah, did degrade Syria‘s chemical weapons capability.

But the assessment also indicated that a large quantity of the chemical weapons was stored elsewhere and that Syria‘s chemical weapons programme, while crude, “is about as good as it needs to be for Assad’s purposes,” another official said.

For example, chlorine, which the United States assesses was used in the April 7 attack, is a common industrial chemical that is not difficult to find or weaponise, experts say.

That makes crippling a chlorine capability through military strikes far more difficult than, say, more sophisticated chemical or biological warfare agents.

Moved by the images of the civilian victims of the suspected chemical attack, US President Donald Trump made no secret he was convinced of the need for a muscular US response. He even put Assad’s backers, Moscow and Tehran, on edge with fiery rhetoric in the days before the strike that left open the possibility he might target them too.

But US officials familiar with US military planning said Russia and Iran were never seriously considered as targets.

Beyond working to avoid civilian casualties, Mattis and other US officials tailored the strikes in a way to avoid triggering retaliation from Moscow and Tehran.

The end result was an operation that did not target Assad’s conventional military infrastructure, including aircraft that could deliver chemical agents in the future.

Print Friendly
  • Kevin Ingham

    In order to avoid WW3 Russia was obviously informed which areas were going to be hit and it may indeed be the case that Syria can no longer produce chemical weapons

    However ,given that all it takes to store them is a heavy duty oil drum it is indeed likely that Assad still has them. It’s now up to Russia to try and ensure he doesn’t use them

  • A is B

    But according to the ignorant and brainwashed Assad is a lovely guy with no chemical weapons.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Assad can carry out chemical weapons attacks? He must be a superhuman, some sort of god, to be able to do that without chemicals, which is why there was no chemical attack in Douma, as The Independent’s Robert Fisk reported (https://archive.FO/9Xlue) from the spot:

    58-year old senior Syrian doctor, Dr Assim Rahaibani, in the Douma clinic: the ‘gas’ videotape which horrified the world – despite all the doubters – is perfectly genuine. But the patients, he says, were overcome not by gas but by oxygen starvation in the rubbish-filled tunnels and basements in which they lived, on a night of wind and heavy shelling that stirred up a dust storm.

    “I was with my family in the basement of my home three hundred metres from here on the night but all the doctors know what happened. There was a lot of shelling [by government forces] and aircraft were always over Douma at night — but on this night, there was wind and huge dust clouds began to come into the basements and cellars where people lived. People began to arrive here suffering from hypoxia, oxygen loss. Then someone at the door, a ‘White Helmet’, shouted ‘Gas!”, and a panic began. People started throwing water over each other. Yes, the video was filmed here, it is genuine, but what you see are people suffering from hypoxia – not gas poisoning.”

    There are the many people Robert Fisk talked amid the ruins of the town who said they had “never believed in” gas stories – which were usually put about, they claimed, by the armed Islamist groups.

    Fisk’s report was independently backed up by a reporter from One America News (OAN) named Pearson Sharp, who gave a detailed account of his interviews with officials, doctors, as well as many civilians on the street Sharp says he deliberately selected at random in order to avoid accusations of bias. https://www.youtube.COM/watch?v=lSXwG-901yU

    The terrorist group holed up in Douma, Jaysh al-Islam, admitted in 2016 using chemical weapons !!

    https://www.rt.COM/news/338849-jaysh-al-islam-chemical-aleppo/

    • Adele is back x

      The insults are going to come flying your way now…. Be prepared.

    • Plasma Dawn

      One cannot but admire your valiant and tireless efforts to exonerate the Syrian government from any wrongdoing in the chemical attack cases. For months and months you have devoted countless apologetic comments all over CM totaling tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands of words where you cited in great detail why these allegations of current and past chemical attacks were all fake, false flag operations by someone else, impossible, illogical, etc., etc., etc. If that is not the hallmark of a well-organized, well-oiled propaganda machine, I don’t know what is.

      Perhaps the good 58-year old senior Syrian doctor, Dr. Assim Rahaibani, can enlighten us all since when has hypoxia been known to cause foaming at the nose and mouth and the victims emitting a powerful smell of chlorine. The annals of medicine should be promptly amended to include hypoxia symptoms heretofore unknown.

      As for Pearson Sharp of One America News, he is no stranger to conspiracy theories. He was one of the main pushers of the conspiracy theory about the 2017 death of Seth Rich, a Democratic National Committee staffer.

      Another conspiracy theory more relevant to this case pushed by Pearson Sharp was that the chemical attack had been staged by the Jaysh al-Islam rebel group in order to ease some of the pressure by government forces. He and the OAN were not able to provide any concrete evidence to support their claims. Furthermore, his visit was arranged and closely supervised by the Syrian government forces. Lastly, Pearson Sharp clearly stated that he was not able to visit the site of the actual attack. So much for his credibility and objectivity.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close