The art of collecting art

If there is anyone who knows about art and collecting it, then it is Executive Director of the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) Dr Rita Severis, who will talk about building bridges between the past and the future during a lecture on Thursday.

The lecture, which will take place at the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, will present the role of the collector and the putting together of collections. Severis will look at the criteria which determine what a collection really is, what the responsibilities of a collector are, and the importance of collections in promoting a cultural product and cultural heritage. The lecture will make reference to the significance of evaluating, displaying as well as maintaining collections.

‘Bridges Between the Past and the Future’ is part of the Collectors series of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, aiming to present and promote the Cyprological Collections kept by the Foundation as they constitute one of the largest and most significant parts of the island’s cultural heritage, as well as to highlight private collections which reflect important though unknown aspects of Cypriot history and culture.

Severis studied Philosophy at University College London and also received a Diploma in Journalism from the London School of Journalism and a PhD in History of Art from the University of Bristol. She is the author of numerous publications on Cyprus history and art. She has worked as a freelance consultant on antiques and works of art, as well as a researcher, writer and lecturer. She is involved in travel writing, travel literature through the ages, and art in Cyprus especially as it relates to politics, identity and travel.

Bridges Between the Past and the Future

Lecture by Rita Severis. April 26. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Tel: 22-128182