Cleaning staff at Limassol hospital to strike

Cleaning and other staff at Limassol hospital said they will be staging a 12-hour strike on Wednesday to protest problems created by lack of staff at the state facility.

Unions had planned a strike for last Tuesday but eventually called it off after talks started with the health ministry.

Negotiations however, did not yield any results, prompting unions to take industrial action.

The strike includes clerks, cleaning staff, ward assistants, and messengers.

Skeleton staff will be working in surgeries, the ICU, and A&E.