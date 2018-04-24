Counter terrorism drill to be staged Wednesday

April 24th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

A counter-terrorism drill will take place on Wednesday at the marina of Limassol, police said in a statement.

The drill, named Tritonas 2018, will take place from 8.30am to 12.00pm.

Taking part in the exercise – which will involve the firing of blanks – will be police, marina personnel, ambulances and the fire department.

The drill is being coordinated by the police’s Emergency Response Unit (Mmad).

Police advised members of the public who may be in the area at the time not to be alarmed and to cooperate with instructions.

Last November, an unannounced counter-terror drill in Limassol caused panic among bystanders.

