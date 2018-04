Jewellery worth €100,000 was stolen from a home in Tsada on Tuesday night, police said.

The owners, British pensioners, reported to police that when they returned home at 11pm they found that thieves had taken the safe box in which they kept their valuables in the bedroom. The couple had left the house at 4pm.

The wife said her husband had forgotten to close the bedroom window from where it appears the thieves entered.

Apart from the jewellery there were also €1,000 in cash in the safe.