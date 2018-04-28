Cyprus’ tripartite partnerships ‘aimed at strengthening stability in the region’

Cyprus` tripartite partnerships aim at serving broader common goals that will eventually lead to the strengthening of stability, peace and prosperity in the region, House President Demetris Syllouris has said.

Syllouris was speaking at the 5th Assembly of the Heads of Parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union for the Mediterranean in Cairo, Egypt.

He referred to the role of Cyprus as a bridge between Europe and the Middle East and as a stabilising factor in the eastern Mediterranean region, underlining the importance it attaches to the enhanced cooperation.

He also referred to the tripartite agreements that Cyprus has signed with Greece and Israel at government and parliamentary levels, as well as with Greece and Egypt, at the government level, and soon at the parliamentary level.

The main issue of the Assembly`s deliberations was terrorism and ways of enhancing cooperation between Parliaments, with a view to tackling the problem more effectively especially in the EU and the Mediterranean region. Syllouris said that achieving stability in the Middle East and North Africa region is key to the challenges we are faced with.

He also underlined the importance of supporting the countries of the region in the areas of security and border management, and assisting democratic governments through the adoption of a series of measures.