May 6th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 5 comments

Two held after shooting policemen

Two police officers are in hospital, one in critical condition, following a shoot-out on Saturday night in Ypsonas, in Limassol

The two officers were shot at, about 10pm, after responding to a call about a parked rental car, in which three persons were behaving suspiciously. On arrival at the scene shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.

The assailants then drove away and their car was found abandoned in Kato Polemidhia.

Both officers were injured and were transferred to the Limassol general hospital, where one underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Police arrested two people in connection with the case, an injured man, and a 33-year-old woman, who had rented the car in question from a Paphos car hire company. The man, who is believed to have been injured during the shoot-out, as blood was found in the abandoned car, was taken to hospital.

Police had issued arrest warrants for two men, 31-year-old Efthyvoulos Georgi, also known as Vouli, from Paphos and 33-year-old, Haralambos Kalogeridis, holder of a Greek passport. It is not yet known if the injured person arrested is one of the two.

Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of firearms and explosives among other things.

Efthyvoulos Georgi

Police urged members of the public who may possess any information concerning the case, to call the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

Haralambos Kalogeridis

  • LSM

    We often complain about the police in Cyprus but we should remember that they often put themselves at risk on our behalf.
    I hope both officers make a full recovery and that all perpetrators are caught and endure the full force of the law.

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

    • JS Gost

      Whilst I fully support your comment, events like this might be prevented if the law dealt with criminals properly before they escalated to using firearms etc. Proper policing, judiciary, sentencing and public opinion supporting the law create an environment criminals run rather than thrive. This tends to ensure petty crime does not escalate to events like this.

      • Evergreen

        More or less, field Police is not totally hopeless. They need some ” goal-oriented “senior management only .Judiciary now needs to come forward with exemplary punishments for culprits and prosecution should work hard to establish their cases with putting in hard work and research.
        The main question is how to inculcate the team spirit of loyalty to the country in police force ?How to groom senior management to work above their personal interests and to develop this skill n their junior team members?

  • Evergreen

    A sad incident. Once upon a time ,this island was very safe.

