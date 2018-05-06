Two held after shooting policemen

Two police officers are in hospital, one in critical condition, following a shoot-out on Saturday night in Ypsonas, in Limassol

The two officers were shot at, about 10pm, after responding to a call about a parked rental car, in which three persons were behaving suspiciously. On arrival at the scene shots were fired at the patrol car and the officers returned fire.

The assailants then drove away and their car was found abandoned in Kato Polemidhia.

Both officers were injured and were transferred to the Limassol general hospital, where one underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

Police arrested two people in connection with the case, an injured man, and a 33-year-old woman, who had rented the car in question from a Paphos car hire company. The man, who is believed to have been injured during the shoot-out, as blood was found in the abandoned car, was taken to hospital.

Police had issued arrest warrants for two men, 31-year-old Efthyvoulos Georgi, also known as Vouli, from Paphos and 33-year-old, Haralambos Kalogeridis, holder of a Greek passport. It is not yet known if the injured person arrested is one of the two.

Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession of firearms and explosives among other things.

Police urged members of the public who may possess any information concerning the case, to call the Limassol CID at 25-805057, or the nearest police station, or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.