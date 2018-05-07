Lakkotrypis back in Cairo for energy talks

Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis

Energy minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis was in Cairo on Monday for energy-related talks with Egyptian officials.

Lakkotrypis met with Egypt’s Petroleum Minister Tareq El Molla, after which talks were held between the two countries’ delegations.

The Cypriot delegation included officials from the Cyprus Hydrocarbons Company. On the Egyptian side, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) participated.

The talks agenda included the planned inter-state agreement for the construction of a gas pipeline from Cyprus to Egypt, Egypt-EU relations in the field of energy and regional energy cooperation.

El Molla recently stated that the two nations were close to signing an agreement for connecting the Aphrodite gas field to the North African country.

In November 2017 the two nations signed a preliminary agreement to transport natural gas from Cyprus to Egypt to be liquefied at Egypt’s LNG facilities and re-exported to Europe and other markets.

Cyprus’ Aphrodite reservoir, discovered in December 2011 by Houston-based Noble Energy, is estimated to hold some 4.5 trillion cubic feet of gas.

Cyprus demarcated its maritime border with Egypt in 2003.

 

  • Barry White

    Shouldn’t the Sheikh swing by Tel Aviv to understand if he has any gas to sell?

  • atmost55

    This is good news for our Cyprus.

