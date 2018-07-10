Erdogan due to arrive in north

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in the north on Tuesday afternoon following his swearing-in ceremony on Monday after his re-election last month.

During his visit, Erdogan is expected to also discuss the Cyprus problem with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, media reports in the north said.

The inauguration of the mammoth mosque in Mia Milia by Erdogan is reportedly not included in the Turkish president’s schedule, despite earlier reports that he would attend its official opening during his visit.

A welcoming ceremony will be held at 19.15pm in the north for Erdogan, following by a private meeting with Akinci.

The two men will hold a press conference at around 9pm after their working dinner.

Akinci and his wife, Meral Akinci, attended on Monday Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony in Ankara and attended a dinner held by the Turkish president, along with heads of state and officials of other countries.

On Tuesday morning, Erdogan paid his first official visit abroad to Azerbaijan.