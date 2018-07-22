Over 1,000 drivers booked for traffic offences so far this weekend

Between Friday and Sunday morning police booked 1,117 people for various traffic offences they said.

This included 117 bookings for driving under the influence of alcohol and 362 cases of speeding.

Late Saturday in Ayia Napa, while signalling a biker to pull over for a check, police said he tried avoid the stop by attempting to turn around but lost control of the vehicle, which hit an officer and a patrol car before it came to a halt.

The driver, 22, was arrested for dangerous driving, and it was found he was without a licence or registration plates and tested positive for drinking. The injured officer was treated at Famagusta hospital for injuries to his pelvis, knee, and right foot and was put on sick leave.