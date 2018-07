Apoel and Apollon are in Europa league action on Thursday night in the first leg of their second qualifying round ties.

Cyprus champions Apoel, who were surprisingly eliminated from Champions League qualifying at the first hurdle last week, host Estonian side Flora Tallinn at the GSP stadium in Nicosia, with kick-off at 8pm.

Apollon are away to Zeljeznicar Sarajevo, with the match getting underway at 9.30pm