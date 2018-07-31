One more beer festival, one more chance to rock on

There will be beer, there will be live music and there will be festive cheer on Friday when the first Chlorakas Beer Festival sets visitors up for another great weekend at the Baracas park in Chlorakas from 6.30pm.

The first time festival will offer everyone the chance to drink a number of different kinds of beers, eat food and enjoy rocking DJs and two live performances by bands.

Kicking things off at 6.30pm will be DJ Music with a Rock FM live link. Next up, a performance by the band In Vain at 8pm, more rocking with the popular local band Minus One at 9.30pm and to finish off, DJ Music will return at midnight.

The main act of the night will be Minus One. The five-piece band, Andreas Kapatais on vocals, Harry Pari and Constantinos Amerikanos on guitars, Chris J on drums and Max O Matic on the bass, will be coming out with their very first album in October. After the exposure the band received from their song ‘Alter Ego’, which represented Cyprus in the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, the release of an album was inevitable. The album, which is under the Danish label Mighty Music, was recorded at Medley Studios in Copenhagen and promises to keep fans thoroughly entertained.

The band was formed seven years ago – the vocals were provided by Francois Michelletto then – and since then the boys have been making audiences sing along to some of the best-known rock and heavy metal songs of all time. Great songs, fine musicians and an energy that never runs out is what makes Minus One top of their game on our local music scene.

Chlorakas Beer Festival

Beer festival with live bands. August 3. Beach front between Azia and Laura hotels, Paphos. Free. Tel: 26-944900