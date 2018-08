A 25-year-old man was on Friday fined €950 and given six-month exclusion order for any Omonia match during that period.

The ruling was handed down by the Nicosia district following the arrest of the man on February 25 during an Omonia–Doxa match at the GSP Stadium for drug possession.

Additionally, the court ordered that the 25-year-old present himself at a police station thirty minutes before any Omonia match where he must remain until 30 minutes after the match.