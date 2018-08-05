New website to promote Paphos district

By Bejay Browne

THE Paphos regional board of tourism has launched a new comprehensive website as part of a wider campaign utilising technology and upgraded literature to help to promote the entire district.

“This is one of the actions to renew the promotional material of Paphos. It is very necessary to use new technology to meet the changing needs of the user,” Nasos Hadjigeorgiou, the head of the Paphos regional board of tourism, told the Cyprus Mail.

The site, he added, is dynamic and responsive and was developed by a Paphos based company using the latest technology.

It is expected that the site will garner thousands of unique visitors a year, as the previous one, which was dated and far harder to navigate, welcomed over 170,000 unique overseas users every year.

The site contains stunning photographs of all sorts of areas of the wider district and contains useful information about the area: what to see, where to go, where to stay, news and events, and the ‘highlights’. These includes: Paphos old town, the medieval castle, sea caves, Avacas Gorge, Baths of Aphrodite, villages, fascinating fauna, mouflon, boat trips and more.

“Visitors can see what is available and it gives them an opportunity to understand Paphos and what there is to enjoy in all of the area of Paphos district.”

An accommodation section includes everything from luxury beach hotels and resorts for a city and spa break, to holiday villages and authentic back-to-basics family-run establishments.

All sorts of upcoming events are also regularly added to the website.

“There is emphasis on rural areas, the beautiful nature we have and the cultural aspects of Paphos,” he said.

The new website, along with a video of Paphos that was launched earlier in the year and newly designed promo material, means that the promotion of Paphos tourism has now been upgraded significantly, he said.

www.visitpafos.org.cy