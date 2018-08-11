Boat carrying 10 migrants found off Protaras

A boat carrying 10 people, including five children, from Syria was intercepted by marine police early on Saturday off the coast of Protaras, in Famagusta.

Police said a patrol boat was dispatched at 1.40am after a “suspicious vessel” was located off Protaras.

Officers approached the vessel, which was carrying 10 people, three men, two women, and five children, and took them aboard the police boat, which carried them to a small harbour in the area. Their vessel was also towed.

The group was taken to a police station for processing.