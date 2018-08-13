Young Cypriot wins prestigious British journalist award

August 13th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Young Cypriot wins prestigious British journalist award

Over the course of a year Elena Courea will work at the The Observer, The New Statesman and The Times

The 2018 Anthony Howard Award for Young Journalists has been awarded to Cyprus-born reporter Eleni Courea.

Courea, 23, won the prize for her proposal to investigate the emerging fault lines in the Labour left between Momentum and the trade unions, maintaining that the outcome of this struggle will define the future direction of the party.

Courea is currently a reporter with Research Fortnight and Research Europe, but her £25,000 prize will see her undertake three fellowships over the course of one year at The Observer, the New Statesman and The Times, beginning in October.

“I’m thrilled to have won this award in what will be another exceedingly exciting year for British politics,” said Eleni. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Eleni was president of the students’ union at her Cambridge college and co-founder and co-chair of the college’s political society.

The award was established by Lord Heseltine, in memory of his lifelong friend, the editor, political journalist and commentator Anthony Howard.

This year the award was judged by Lord Hennessy, Sir Jeremy Isaacs, representatives from each publication and the award’s first winner, Lucy Fisher, now senior political correspondent at the Times.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close