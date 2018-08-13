Young Cypriot wins prestigious British journalist award

The 2018 Anthony Howard Award for Young Journalists has been awarded to Cyprus-born reporter Eleni Courea.

Courea, 23, won the prize for her proposal to investigate the emerging fault lines in the Labour left between Momentum and the trade unions, maintaining that the outcome of this struggle will define the future direction of the party.

Courea is currently a reporter with Research Fortnight and Research Europe, but her £25,000 prize will see her undertake three fellowships over the course of one year at The Observer, the New Statesman and The Times, beginning in October.

“I’m thrilled to have won this award in what will be another exceedingly exciting year for British politics,” said Eleni. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Eleni was president of the students’ union at her Cambridge college and co-founder and co-chair of the college’s political society.

The award was established by Lord Heseltine, in memory of his lifelong friend, the editor, political journalist and commentator Anthony Howard.

This year the award was judged by Lord Hennessy, Sir Jeremy Isaacs, representatives from each publication and the award’s first winner, Lucy Fisher, now senior political correspondent at the Times.