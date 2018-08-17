Juventus veteran Marchisio bids farewell to club after 25 years

Juventus veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio has ended his contract with the Serie A champions by mutual agreement after 25 years at the club, the Italian side said on Friday.

The 32-year-old, born and raised in Turin, made his professional debut in the second-tier Serie B in 2006 after Juventus were relegated following the Calciopoli corruption scandal.

Marchisio, capped 55 times by Italy, progressed through Juve’s youth ranks and only played for one other club, spending a year on loan at Empoli in the 2007-08 season.

“Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour,” Juve said in a statement.

Marchisio made a total of 389 appearances in all competitions, scoring 37 goals, and won seven Serie A titles as well as four Italian cups with the club.

“I love this shirt (Juventus) to the point that, after all, I am convinced that the good for the club comes first,” the player said on his Instagram account.

Marchisio suffered a series of setbacks following a cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in 2016 which initially left him out of action for six months.