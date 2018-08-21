Police find loaded pistol possibly related to arson case

Police said Tuesday they found a loaded pistol next to the home of the owner of the kindergarten which was destroyed by arsonists the previous day.

After a tip-off, officers searched an empty plot next to the house in Aradhippou at 6pm on Monday and found a loaded pistol which they seized for forensic examinations.

Police say it is possible that the pistol was the same one used in a shooting last June, when someone fired shots at a car belonging to the husband of the kindergarten owner.

An arrest warrant has been issued against a suspect in the case with whom the husband had financial disputes and who is abroad.

The kindergarten in Larnaca’s Phaneromeni area was set alight shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Two fire trucks battled the flames but they could not save the building.