Two women arrested at airport with fake passports

August 21st, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Two women, aged 33 and 40, were arrested at Larnaca airport on Tuesday morning trying to enter the country with fake passports.

Authorities said that three women were stopped at about 3am at passport control. They were in transit in Cyprus, and were travelling to another destination in Europe.

Two of the passports presented did not seem to be theirs, which led police to investigate.

When interrogated, authorities said the two women admitted that the passports were fake and purchased.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and a misdemeanor, assisting unauthorised entry, transit and residence, impersonation and illegal entry into the Republic of Cyprus.

