Police warn of phishing scam involving the Cyprus Post

The police cybercrime unit on Friday warned members of the public against online messages supposedly from the Cyprus postal services concerning a prize competition as they may involve fraud or money extortion.

The Cyprus Post but also several people, have complained recently about messages from various sources, including text and Facebook messages, which are misleading, police said.

These messages claim that the Cyprus Post have selected subscribers for a chance to win a high-tech phone. They also bear the official Cyprus Post emblem.

Police said that these messages are intended to mislead users in many ways, including theft of personal details, access to personal electronic accounts and online services, and information on online banking details.

They also urge the public to be alert and immediately delete such messages.

Private individuals or companies may report such incidences at www.cypruspolicenews.com and at www.police.gov.cy or through the police mobile phone application.