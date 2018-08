Cyprus’ Marcos Baghdatis is through to the next round of the US Open after his opponent, the Russian Youzhny, withdrew with the Cypriot leading by 2 sets to 1 and 3-1 in the fourth set.

Mikhail Youzhny was forced to leave the court after the searing heat got the better of him. He was escorted off the by his trainer suffering from cramps and unable to flex his left knee.

Baghdatis will now face the Frenchman Lucas Pouille who defeated the German Yannick Maden by 3-0 in the first round.