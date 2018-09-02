Lute’s consultations will judge whether settlement is desired, FM says

The consultations carried out by Jane Holl Lute, the UN Secretary-General’s envoy on Cyprus, will determine whether all interested parties desire a settlement to the Cyprus problem, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has said.

Speaking to reporters after attending a commemoration ceremony in Paphos, Christodoulides said the Greek Cypriot side was not interested in creating impressions not engaging in the blame game.

Following the failure of talks in Switzerland last year, UN chief Antonio Guterres appointed Lute to explore the positions of all interested parties on the way forward. Lute will brief Guterres this month and he will decide whether to call for a new round of talks.

“This process will determine whether all of us really wish for the resumption of the talks from where they left off in Crans-Montana that would lead us to a solution to the Cyprus problem,” Christodoulides said.

Lute has already met resident Nicos Anastasiades, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister. She is now due in Athens and London.

Christodoulides said this proves would determine what will happen next.

“The prospects for the resumption of talks could be created if everybody responds in the way President Anastasiades responded during his meeting with Lute,” he said. “Our attention is focused there hoping for a result.”

He added that Anastasiades would meet Guterres on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly later this month in New York.

Asked to comment on threats by Cavusloglu in an interview with the Greek daily “Ta Nea”, concerning the developments in the field of energy, Christodoulides said: “Threats wherever they come from are a sign of weakness.”

“We will not act through threats nor grand statements or impressive moves but we will continue with the unobstructed implementation of our energy plans and nothing more,” Christodoulides concluded.