Artists should make art

Artists are some of the most fragile people around. They may not show it, but most of them struggle with creating their art, getting people to take them seriously and, in most cases, rejection. This is why artist Nefeli Soteriou will give a lecture in Limassol on Saturday.

The lecture, Art and the Business of Art: Do It Anyway, will take place at the 6X6 Centre for Photography from 6pm until 7pm, including Q&A. It is a free lecture, but make sure you register by calling 25 354810 or sending an email to [email protected] to ensure your place.

Soteriou will give artists tips to rise above hindrances and just create art. She will show that we do have time to do what we love and that the business of art can be overwhelming at times, but it is worth it. She will do all this by showing how to regain control of our creative life, ways to embrace our unique artistic identity at home and at work and the powerful processes that could help when we get rejected. She will also show how we can still create in the middle of things and provide business tips that will show us how an artist can also be an entrepreneur.

Soteriou studied photography, film and media arts. She is a licensed life coach and certified creativity coach. She specialises in lifestyle transformation and helps her clients enhance their creativity and wellness and also produces narrative films that celebrate the human condition. The life coach has also worked in the film industry, as a freelance designer, videographer, and a photographer, and over the last 17 years she has been teaching and designing curriculum in filmmaking production, photography and other visual art for all ages.

She has won professional commercial awards for her video and photography work and has extensive experience as an adjunct professor in Filmmaking Production at Temple University in Philadelphia. She has worked as a consultant with healing and wellness groups over the last four years, and has developed programmes and courses of study for those seeking to dive deeper into personal transformation, enhance their creativity, as well as for arts professionals desiring training and supervision.

