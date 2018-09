A 53-year-old man was remanded for seven days by Paphos district court on Monday after being accused of rape.

Police said that the man is a tourist and had been accused of rape by a 29-year-old woman.

The alleged crime happened on Friday night in the hotel room where the woman was staying. The suspect was a guest in the same hotel.

The 53-year-old admitted having sex with the woman but said it was consensual.