April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Power to be cut on Friday

By Jonathan Shkurko04
electricity grid

The Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) announced on Tuesday that there will be a scheduled power outage on Friday between the hours 9am and 10am in several areas.

More specifically, the power outage will affect areas in Parekklisia Pyrgos, Prasteio Kellakiou, Kellaki, Eptagonia, Melini, Akapnou, Arakapas, Dierona, Sanida, Klavari, Vikla, Ora, Odu, Ayioi Vavatsinias, Profitis Elias and Sykopetra.

“As it is not certain that the power outages will last for the entire hour, consumers should consider their installations to be under voltage,” an EAC statement said.

“That way, they will have electricity regardless of the power outages.”

The authority apologised for the inconvenience but said the outages were planned due to scheduled work on the high voltage network around the island.

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

