Police arrest duo for church theft, drug use

By Doris Christodoulou

Two men, aged 38 and 46, have been arrested in connection with theft from a church, knife and drugs possession and drug use.

Police were notified at around 10.40am on Wednesday that two men had entered a church in Nicosia and after stealing an unknown amount of money, they left.

Nearly two hours later, police received information that the two men had re-visited the church and then left in a car.

Officers who rushed to the area spotted and stopped the vehicle.

Police arrested the two passengers after the amount of €123 was found in their possession along with two flashlights, five knives, jewellery, drug paraphernalia, and traces of heroin.