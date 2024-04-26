April 26, 2024

Investors euphoric on NuggetRush, expert predicts more gains to come; Injective and Render’s prices recover

By CM Guest Columnist
TLDR

  • Injective (INJ) holders anticipate a recovery by the end of Q2 2024.
  • Render’s (RNDR) network expansion could spur a rally.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) gains a 100% increase from its now complete presale.

Micro3 has announced that it will be integrating Injective’s EVM. Render’s (RNDR) recent drop has disappointed many of its holders. 

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) gaming adventures excite investors as its presale has closed with a 100% value surge. The gaming community is now abuzz over NUGX’s upcoming listing. Yet, can NUGX become one of the top crypto coins? Let’s discuss.

NuggetRush attracts P2E Whales as its presale closes with revenue of $3.8 million

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) presale is finally over after the project rose to fame for its mining game and play-to-earn ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, NuggetRush is a mining game that offers access to 3D landscapes with rich mineral resources. The game offers a unique chance to earn wealth by excavating mineral resources from an Ethereum-based 3D mining game. 

NuggetRush’s (NUGX) gameplay utilizes NFT characters skilled in mining and business management expertise. Gamers will build valuable business operations by recruiting NFT workers and collecting machinery. NuggetRush (NUGX) gamers will encounter various tasks ranging from simple to complex. 

Some tasks include soil surveys, digging of shafts, setting up tunnels, and excavating mineral resources. Others include refining mineral resources, trading assets among players, and reinvesting profits into expanding your operations. NuggetRush (NUGX) will give more rewards to players with bigger mining operations. 

Gamers can also boost the efficiency of their gaming operations by purchasing improved NFT characters and machinery. They can upgrade their NFT assets. These upgrades boost the in-game efficiency and market value of these NFTs. This will increase earnings from selling game assets. Furthermore, gamers can stake their NFTs for a fixed period, earning up to 20% APY. 

Many analysts agree that few P2E projects offer NFT staking as an earning mechanism. NuggetRush’s (NUGX) now complete presale generated 100% profit since its start. It also sold over 271 million tokens, becoming one of the most popular NFT gaming projects. NUGX is listed on Uniswap now, and investors think its demand will remain high, making it one of the most bullish meme coins.

Micro3 partners with injective

Injective’s (INJ) community is excited over a new collaboration with Micro3. On April 22, Micro3 announced the integration of Injective’s inEVM. The partnership indicates a growing demand for Injective’s (INJ) EVM services. 

Furthermore, it could help boost Injective’s (INJ) recovery. INJ traded at $37.10 on March 21. It fell by 7.70% to $34.24 on April 1. INJ remained bearish, dropping by 23.86% to $26.07 on April 14. It then recovered by 14.03% to $29.73 on April 20.

Injective’s (INJ) community is abuzz over a new governance proposal on its network. The proposal will bring significant upgrades to INJ’s tokenomics. Furthermore, it could make Injective (INJ) one of the most deflationary assets. Excitement around this proposal could push INJ’s value up by 30.77% to $38.88.

Render falls below double digits

Render’s (RNDR) recent drop has disappointed investors as the coin continues to suffer the consequences of the recent crypto crash. Like many top altcoins, Render (RNDR) surged in March. Its market capitalization reached $5.01 billion. 

However, a sharp RNDR decline followed Bitcoin’s dip in April. Render’s RNDR token traded at $11.70 on March 20. It dropped by 19.34% to $9.4362 on April 2. RNDR fell by 18.84%, reaching $7.6584 on April 17 before recovering by 18.73% to $9.0935 on April 21 shortly after the fourth BTC halving.

Render (RNDR) could rise due to positive developments in its network. On March 27, Render (RNDR) announced a partnership with Stability AI to create datasets for 3D asset training. This could boost network activity on Render, pushing RNDR’s value up by 23.53% to $11.2333.

