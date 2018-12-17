Disy delegation visits elderly, pledges pension increase

Better days for the elderly will come through increases in pensions, a delegation from ruling Disy led by leader Averof Neophytou pledged during a visit to the Nicosia multipurpose centre on Monday.

The delegation served food to the elderly at the centre and wished them a happy Christmas.

In statements after the visit parliamentary spokesman Nicos Tornaritis said the party visited the centre to thank the people there for sacrifices they made because of the financial crisis.

He said pensions would increase, adding his party had already tabled a raise of pensions in the coming months which will be substantial.

On her part, head of the municipality’s multipurpose centre Katia Apetiou said the centre is the social face of the municipality.

Programmes for the elderly, children and unaccompanied minors have been implemented, it does not close any day during the week and staff is always available to those in need.

More than 350 people receive help in winter and 300 to 400 children and families during the summer.

In addition, programmes for the growing number of migrants have been offered lately.

For elderly people who cannot make their way to the centre to get help, the centre offers home-based care which includes food and medicine.