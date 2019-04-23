Authorities shore up mine shaft where dead women were found

Work to shore up a mine shaft was due to begin on Wednesday to allow crews to search for the bodies of women, or a child, believed to have been dumped there by a 35-year-old man held by police.

A search was called off on Monday after underwater cameras showed that the metal beams holding up the structure at the abandoned mine in Mitsero could collapse.

Work to reinforce the shaft was expected to start on Tuesday but authorities could not say when it would be completed.

Meanwhile, a search in a lake in Xyliatos was expected to resume in a bid to find the body of a six-year-old girl whom the suspect allegedly admitted to dumping there.

The girl was the daughter of a 39-year-old Filipina, Mary Rose Tiburcio, whose body was found inside the shaft last Sunday week.

On Saturday, crews discovered the body of a second woman, believed to be Arian Palanas Lozano, 28, also from the Philippines.

A port mortem on Monday failed to determine the cause of death or her identity and a second one was scheduled for Tuesday in the presence of anthropologists.