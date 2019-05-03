Tech glitch on Gesy site to be resolved soon

A technical glitch preventing some people from registering for the national health scheme (Gesy) is expected to be resolved sometime in the next few days, a Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) official has told the Cyprus Mail.

Athos Tsinontides, the HIO’s acting director, said they have received several complaints from people unable to complete the online registration process at www.gesy.org.cy

For various reasons, the system won’t ‘recognise’ them when they enter their data.

The problem appears to lie in the relay of information between the government data warehouse and the Gesy registration system.

The problems identified are three.

The system can only recognise Latin characters, so people with old Cypriot ID cards, where their names are written in Greek only, cannot log on.

Another issue concerns people with dual nationality. The system allows for entering one nationality only.

Lastly, some holders of MEU1 (work permit) and MEU3 (permanent residency permit) are unable to complete the registration process.

It’s been observed that individuals who recently – over the last year or so – changed their status from MEU1 to MEU3 cannot be identified by the system.

It is thought the problem arises specifically when people enter their Alien Registration Certificate (ARC).

Those wishing to register must input their full name, date of birth and ARC.

At any rate, the issue is purely a technical one, Tsinontides stressed. It is not a matter of eligibility for free healthcare.

Technicians are working to resolve the problem, and this should be done by next week.

The HIO will be issuing an announcement soon.

Registration for Gesy can only be done electronically.

To date, a little over 60,000 people have registered for Gesy.

The first phase of implementation of Gesy will start on June 1, 2019, for primary care followed by the second phase on June 1, 2020, for secondary care.