May 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President to meet with UN representative in Cyprus on Friday

by CNA News Service019
UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar

President Nicos Anastasiades will receive on Friday morning the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar.

In statements to CNA, UN spokesperson in Cyprus, Aleem Siddique, noted that Spehar will meet with Anastasiades to listen to his views about the current situation and to discuss with him about the UNSG’s last month’s report on his good offices mission in Cyprus and about his forthcoming report on the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

Siddique recalled that Spehar met with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on May 7 and that the UN diplomat had requested to hold meetings with the two leaders.

The report on the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate is expected to be published at the end of June.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Cyprus to send two fire-fighting planes to Israel

Staff Reporter

Limassol aspires to become the ‘city of jasmine’

Lizzy Ioannidou

Police searching for five perps who beat and robbed couple

Staff Reporter

Police locate woman abducted off Limassol street

Staff Reporter

Revised catalogue for medical procedures presented

Evie Andreou

Call for tenders for Paphos-Polis road

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X