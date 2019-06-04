Creativity and nature the focus of Frederick summer schools

The department of education of the University of Frederick, adopting the pedagogical principles that learning is fun, that creating develops the imagination, that curiosity guides children’s actions, and that nature engages multiple senses is continuing its successful summer schools ‘Funtasia’ and the ‘School of Nature’.

Two ‘schools’, a common philosophy, a joint action. Children will have the opportunity to imagine, create, embrace nature and life, play and learn while having fun.

The activities of both ‘schools’ include: art, robotics, theatre, music, science, construction, sports, narration, music-kinetic games and are designed by the department’s scientific staff. Leaders of the activities will be undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD students and graduates under the guidance of the scientific staff of the department.

Funtasia will give children aged 6 to 12 an opportunity to experience a unique summer adventure through a range of recreational, educational, scientific and artistic activities.

Funtasia’s idea for the summer of 2019 focuses on the enjoyment, the release of the creative powers of the child and effortless learning through different forms and modes of play and exploration.

The School of Nature, on the other hand, will offer children aged 4 to 8 years a unique learning experience in nature, through a range of recreational, educational, scientific and artistic activities. The programme dynamically combines free and structured play, a variety of activities and learning through short and emerging projects that children take on their interests, with nature and forest as the source of inspiration and raw material.

For more info please contact [email protected] or call 95-501966