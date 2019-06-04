Nicosia to host first trilateral meeting among FMs of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia

Nicosia will host on Tuesday, June 4, the first trilateral meeting among the Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Armenia, Nikos Christodoulides, George Katrougalos and Ζohrab Mnatsakanyan respectively.

According to an announcement issued here today by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the proceedings of the Trilateral Ministerial Meeting will be hosted at the Presidential Palace with the participation of delegations of the Foreign Ministries of the three countries.

The three Ministers will make statements to the press at 14.15 while the consultations will continue in the context of a working lunch.

Earlier, Katrougalos and Mnatsakanyan, accompanied by Christodoulides, will be received by the President of the Republic Nikos Anastasiades at 12.45 during a ceremonial meeting.

The aim of this trilateral co-operation between Cyprus, Armenia and Greece is to promote peace, security, stability and prosperity through enhanced political dialogue and extended cooperation between the three countries.

Tomorrow`s first Ministerial meeting will deicide on the next steps and examine areas of common interest for further cooperation

On the sidelines of the Trilateral Meeting, Christodoulides will hold in the morning separate meetings both with his Armenian and Greek counterparts at the Foreign Ministry, the announcement concludes.

CNA has learned that the Minsters will discuss, among others, about Energy issues and Turkish provocations in the Cypriot EEZ, the Cyprus problem, EU – Armenia relations and regional issues.

Christodoulides and Katrougalos are expected to discuss, among others, about developments regarding the Turkish illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, in the framework of the coordination between Nicosia and Athens with a view to address them, and the Cyprus problem.

Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” has been located west of the Akamas peninsula, in an area which falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

CNA