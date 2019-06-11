June 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Pair arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop

by Annette Chrysostomou00

Drug-squad officers arrested two people they said were in possession of 30 grammes of cocaine early Tuesday in Ayia Marina tis Kotsiatis.

When officers stopped the car driven by a 34-year-old man, with a 45-year-old passenger, the vehicle ended up hitting the police car and damaging it.

The occupants then reportedly locked the car from inside, closed the windows and refused to engage with the police. The officers were forced to break the window and remove the keys from the ignition, police said.

Both occupants were arrested for obstructing police work. The driver was also arrested for dangerous driving.

During a search of the vehicle 30 grammes of cocaine was found.

The 34-year-old man also tested positive for drug use, police said.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X