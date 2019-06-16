June 16, 2019

Orange storm warning for inland and mountains, hail, flooding could occur

 The met office on Sunday issued an orange alert for heavy thunderstorms inland and in the mountains, warning of possible hail and flash flooding.

The alert will remain in force from 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday.

It said rainfall could exceed 55mm per hour.

“Be prepared for strong storms that have a major impact and protect yourself from lightning,” the alert reads.

“Damage could be caused to property and trees. Flash flooding, wind gusts and hail may occur. Problems in transport and in external activities are expected.”

