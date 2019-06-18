June 18, 2019

Cabinet appoints new interim Okypy chief

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Kyriacos Georgiou as interim deputy chief executive of the state health services (Okypy) after his predecessor was sacked earlier in the month over complaints for bad behaviour and bullying toward other staff.

Georgiou, who is also Okypy’s executive director for the Nicosia district hospitals, will also be the interim head of the organisation for the next three months.

The cabinet approved Georgiou’s appointment to the post of deputy General Executive Director of Okypy following a proposal submitted by health minister Constantinos Ioannou, on the suggestion by the organisation’s Board of Directors.

“Following the termination of the services of the chief executive of the organisation, Professor Nicolas Polyzos, the Board of Directors of the organisation decided to proceed with the appointment of a deputy executive director for a period of three months,” the health ministry said in an announcement.

Polyzos was dismissed some two weeks ago after a series of complaints were filed against him by the Okypy head of finances, Terpsithea Christou. The complaints involved bad behaviour and bullying on the part of Polyzos toward Christou and toward other Okypy employees.

A letter outlining Christou’s complaints against Polyzos was sent to both the Okypy board of directors and President Nicos Anastasiades.

Polyzos was appointed in November last year as chief executive of Okypy, the body tasked with carrying out the administrative and financial autonomy of state hospitals. Okypy is also running public hospitals within Gesy, the national health scheme launched at the beginning of June.

Among a series of complaints against Polyzos, Christou noted that she and other workers were “unable to say no to something because the bullying would begin”, while also referred to threatening telephone calls and somewhat aggressive emails by Polyzos.

In response to his dismissal, Polyzos said he had received his letter of dismissal but had not been offered the chance to defend himself.

