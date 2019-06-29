Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis is in New York to support the Cypriot permanent representation to the UN ahead of the secretary-general’s report on the UN Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) and the Security Council vote on renewing its mandate.
The secretary-general’s report is expected to be issued on July 10 while the Security Council’s monthly programme of work will be announced on Monday by Peru, the holder of the council’s presidency.
Based on the preliminary schedule, the council will hold a meeting with countries providing staff to Unficyp and on July 19 UN Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar will brief the council which is expected to convene on July 30 to adopt the resolution in a public session. Mavroyiannis, in New York since last Monday, has so far met with the majority of the Security Council members, officials from the UN Secretariat as well as Antonio Guterres’ Cyprus advisor and envoy Jane Holl Lute.
Diplomatic sources said that Lute has not decided on her next moves, as she is waiting await for the results of the snap elections in Greece scheduled for July 7.
The same sources said that both the secretariat and Security Council members have received positively President Nicos Anastasiades’s two recent letters to the UN chief, where he outlines his readiness to return to the UN-brokered talks which broke down in July 2017 in the Crans Montana, Switzerland.
Greek Cypriot negotiator in New York for contacts ahead of Unficyp vote
Greek Cypriot negotiator Andreas Mavroyiannis is in New York to support the Cypriot permanent representation to the UN ahead of the secretary-general’s report on the UN Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp) and the Security Council vote on renewing its mandate.