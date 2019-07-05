July 5, 2019

Law passed for widower’s pension

The House plenum on Friday passed a new law on the widower’ pension after the previous on was deemed unconstitutional.

The law regulates men’s right to a widower’s pension. Beneficiaries are men who became widowers after January 1, 2018.

It provides that widowers whose wives passed away on or after January 1, 2018 will have the right to file an application.

Some MPs who were against the date, argued that the law was constitutionally vulnerable and it might not hold up in court in case a widower seeks legal measures over unequal treatment.

During the discussion that preceded the vote, it was said that around 7,000 men would be excluded as they did not meet the  date criteria

The law was initially passed in July 2018. In its initial form, the bill made eligible those men who wives died on or after January 1, 2018, but at the last minute Akel and the Greens inserted an amendment, creating eligibility irrespective of the date of the spouse’s death. The law passed as amended.

But President Nicos Anastasiades had referred the law to Supreme Court as unconstitutional because the legislature took an action that brought about an increase in government spending – expanding the number of beneficiaries and thus the payouts.

