Police arrest woman who tasered neigbour

Police in Larnaca arrested a 64-year-old woman on suspicion of beating her neighbour and assaulting her with a taser.

The complainant, a 66-year-old, told police the incident happened at 10.30pm on Thursday. The women live in the same apartment building.

The 66-year-old said she had gone downstairs to turn on the main power switch when the suspect assaulted her with a taser.

She also beat her, all the while shouting that she would kill her, the complainant told police.

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital where she was treated for burns and lacerations and then discharged.