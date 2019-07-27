Larnaca police looking for black car in hit-and-run

POLICE on Saturday said they are searching for a car involved in a hit-and-run accident the previous night in Larnaca that led to the serious injury of a 22-year-old woman.

The woman is in serious condition at Larnaca general hospital’s intensive care unit with injuries to the head and ribcage. Her condition is not critical, police said.

The accident took place at around 9.15pm on Zakynthos street when the woman who was on foot was hit by a black Toyota, whose driver fled the scene.

Police said they are looking for a saloon car that might have damage to its left headlight, bonnet, windshield and left mirror.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call the Larnaca traffic police on 24-804149, 24-804179 and 24-804180.